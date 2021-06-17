Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $394,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 277,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

