FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.00. 5,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,147. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $129.28 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.