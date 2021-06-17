Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.