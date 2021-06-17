Financial Analysis: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Acer Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $550,000.00 390.38 -$59.17 million ($1.65) -2.48 Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.89 million ($2.06) -1.44

Acer Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synlogic. Synlogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Synlogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic N/A -48.97% -39.72% Acer Therapeutics N/A -192.78% -87.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synlogic and Acer Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 0 1 4 0 2.80 Acer Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Synlogic presently has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 225.20%. Given Synlogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synlogic beats Acer Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Ginkgo Bioworks for the development of synthetic biotic medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company has a research collaboration agreement with the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) to develop emetine hydrochloride as a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19; and a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist. Acer Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

