Financial Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) and Its Rivals

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2161 11349 21201 607 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.05, suggesting a potential upside of 24.57%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.87%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.93% -60.42% -3.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -29.35 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 52.36

ZoomInfo Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

