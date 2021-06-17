Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $76.53. 7,076,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

