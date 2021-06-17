Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,760,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 234,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $344.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,556,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $344.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

