Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.81. 111,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,677. The company has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

