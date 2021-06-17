Financial Survey: ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ICTS International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICTS International and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 1 3 0 2.75

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.70%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than ICTS International.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan N/A -9.59% -3.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and MultiPlan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $248.42 million 1.16 $4.40 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $937.76 million 6.35 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -7.96

ICTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MultiPlan beats ICTS International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, and VIP meet and greet services, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, a IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management. In addition, it offers authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.