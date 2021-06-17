Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FINGF. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Finning International stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Finning International has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

