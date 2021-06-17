First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after buying an additional 888,159 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 821.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,106,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 184,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,138. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

