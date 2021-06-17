First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $33.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $33.53 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

