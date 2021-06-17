First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 13th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.17. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 157.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.