FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Analysts expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report $385.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $361.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.93 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $42,412,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,522,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 143,405 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $83.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

