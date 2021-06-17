FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,510 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

