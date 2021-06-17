FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.88.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get FirstService alerts:

In related news, Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total transaction of C$410,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,100.40. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.00, for a total transaction of C$2,929,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at C$9,261,000.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$208.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$200.04. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$130.69 and a 52-week high of C$219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 72.26.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$900.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$847.22 million. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.224 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.