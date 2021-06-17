Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 101,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 43,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.95. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.