Flughafen Zürich’s (FLGZY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FLGZY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC cut Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Flughafen Zürich presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

