Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Omnicell by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 327,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.87. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 187.29, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

