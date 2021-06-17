Foundry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,491 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USFD stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

