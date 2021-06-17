Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $385,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,747,164.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00.

SWAV traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $195.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

