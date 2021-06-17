Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 13th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,274.0 days.

Shares of FPRUF stock remained flat at $$70.95 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.59. Fraport has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $70.95.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

