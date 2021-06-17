Frederick T. Muto Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

