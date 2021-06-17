Frederick T. Muto Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
