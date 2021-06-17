Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 27.7% in May

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 13th total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

