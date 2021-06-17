frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,368. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

