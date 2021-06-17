Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of Frontline stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 48,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

