Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.95 Average PT from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPE shares. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FPE traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €34.20 ($40.24). 15,614 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.21.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

