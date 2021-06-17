Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives €46.95 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €47.05 ($55.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FPE shares. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FPE traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €34.20 ($40.24). 15,614 shares of the company traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.21.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.