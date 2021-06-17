Fulton Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

