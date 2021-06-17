FY2022 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

HLIO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

