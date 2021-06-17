G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.41 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.