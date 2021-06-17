Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $202.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.35. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

