GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $342,338.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00437293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,775,583 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

