GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $18.31. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,623. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.18 million and a PE ratio of -20.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405 in the last three months. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GAN by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,083,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 940,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 184,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,081,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

