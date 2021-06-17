Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 0.4% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. 8,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,268. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

