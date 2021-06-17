Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

NYSE GENI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,600. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.