Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $44.57

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $43.11. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 13,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Danske raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

