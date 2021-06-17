Geode Capital Management LLC Has $697.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Exelon worth $697,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

