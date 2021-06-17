GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,954 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.30. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.