GeoWealth Management LLC Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

