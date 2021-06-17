GeoWealth Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 26,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

