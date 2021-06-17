GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,540,000 after buying an additional 38,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.71. 20,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,949. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

