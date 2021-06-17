Gilbert E. Nathan Acquires 15,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALTO stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.09. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ALTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.