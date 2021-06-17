GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,190,000 after acquiring an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

