Glenview Trust Co Invests $417,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

