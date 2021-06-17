Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,602 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Newmont stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.