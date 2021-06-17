Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Update

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,098. The company has a market capitalization of $669.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.41. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.