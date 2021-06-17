Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Raised to $24.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

