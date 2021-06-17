Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Net Lease traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 19393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -123.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

