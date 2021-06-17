GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

GLYC stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

