GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 998,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GGNDF remained flat at $$87.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

